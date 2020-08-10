Yoon Se Ah Talks About Her Reaction To Her Character’s Transformation In 2nd Season Of “Forest Of Secrets and techniques”

The second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” has previewed Yoon Se Ah’s aggressive life as the brand new CEO of Hanjo Group.

“Forest of Secrets and techniques” (also called “Stranger”) tells the story of impassive prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo) and warm-hearted police officer Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona) who be a part of forces to unravel hidden mysteries and examine corruption. The brand new season will comply with their reunion as opposing sides of a tense scenario involving the police and the prosecutor’s workplace.

In season one, Yoon Se Ah performed Lee Yeon Jae, the chilly and aloof daughter of Hanjo Group’s CEO. Nevertheless, she was very delicate in entrance of her husband Lee Chang Joon (Yoo Jae Myung), whose dying left her in nice shock and unhappiness.

Returning as Lee Yeon Jae in season two, Yoon Se Ah’s transformation into the CEO of Hanjo Group whereas her father and brother are underneath investigation will likely be a core half of the plot.

Yoon Se Ah commented, “That is the primary time that I’ve personally tried a drama with a number of seasons. Since my want for ‘Forest of Secrets and techniques’ to return with a second season got here true, I felt excited and was trying ahead to it.”

Nevertheless, her character returns within the midst of an enormous scandal and finds herself in control of a number of duties whereas being shunned alongside her acquaintances. Yoon Se Ah shared, “I used to be solely joyful to be again as her for a brief interval. Greater than something, I used to be frightened about how Yeon Jae would proceed to stay with all her unhappiness.”

In the brand new season, Lee Yeon Jae will get thrown right into a aggressive life-style with out her husband or the time to grieve him. The actress defined, “Yeon Jae is thrown to the entrance traces in a single day after solely having served her father and husband the entire time. She comes to hold the obligation of working her hardest to resolve the scenario each internally and externally.”

She added, “I assumed laborious about what Yeon Jae could be pondering whereas working because the Hanjo CEO. I felt like Yeon Jae would assume that Lee Chang Joon wouldn’t have turned out the best way he did if it weren’t for her. She in all probability feels sorry for making him combat alone, so she would wish to do a good higher job.”

She continued, “It’s laborious to obtain recognition inside your organization, however she additionally has to guard the exterior fame of Hanjo. She’s at present enduring every little thing she will be able to and arming herself as if she’s in warfare, pretending she’s good at her job, robust, and unfazed. Each single day will need to have been a troublesome battle for Yeon Jae.”

In the stills for the second season, Yoon Se Ah exhibits her charisma whereas additionally conveying the loneliness in her coronary heart.

Relating to her co-stars, Yoon Se Ah excitedly shared, “It was so good to satisfy [them] once more. It was unlucky that we didn’t have too many scenes collectively, however our chemistry was nice once we did. I cherished and loved our filming.”

She continued, “Similar to final season, I feel this may change into a very thought-provoking drama.” As for essentially the most thrilling side for viewers to sit up for, Yoon Se Ah answered, “The event of the characters’ relationships, the introduction of recent characters, in addition to Lee Yeon Jae, who will present a brand new aspect in comparison with final season. Please sit up for our fast-approaching premiere.”

Season two of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” premieres on August 15 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

In the meantime, watch Yoon Se Ah in “Melting Me Softly” beneath:

