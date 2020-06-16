Yoon Shi Yoon And Kyung Soo Jin Are Caught Between Worlds In New Poster And Stills For Drama “Prepare”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Prepare” has launched a brand new poster and stills of Yoon Shi Yoon!

Described as a “parallel-universe thriller drama,” “Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller a couple of single selection made on the night time of a homicide that splits the world into two alternate universes. Yoon Shi Yoon will star as Website positioning Do Gained, a high-ranking detective who will get concerned in a serial killer case in an try to guard the lady he loves. In universe “A,” Website positioning Do Gained lives to atone for his father’s sins whereas in universe “B,” he lives a harmful lifetime of corruption by means of those self same sins.

In the newly launched poster, Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin are in caught in movement between two universes. The poster reads, “One railroad, two crossed worlds.” Kyung Soo Jin can even be taking over twin roles within the drama, starring as Han Website positioning Kyung, an sincere prosecutor who isn’t shy about expressing her feelings, and a chilly, impassive detective who is totally totally different from her doppelganger in each approach.

In the stills, Website positioning Do Gained, who works as an elite murder squad detective, stares at one thing with a fierce glare whereas specializing in his investigation.

With a decided facial features, he then hangs his head along with his eyes closed, making viewers interested in what state of affairs might have made Website positioning Do Gained nervous in addition to what object he’s holding in his hand.

Yoon Shi Yoon revealed his ideas after the first filming. He mentioned, “I ended up taking pictures an important scene even in the course of the first filming, and I believe I wrapped it up effectively as a result of I attempted to reduce my burden and did my finest to be pure. It was a enjoyable shoot particularly as a result of I might actually really feel the attraction of the tales of the 2 alternate universes.”

He continued, “I’m going to strive laborious to do an excellent job of displaying the innermost tales of Website positioning Do Gained ‘A’ and Website positioning Do Gained ‘B’ from the 2 universes and Website positioning Do Gained’s feelings, extra so than specializing in the skilled aspect of him as a detective.”

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “Everybody on set held their breath as Yoon Shi Yoon acted enthusiastically, portraying his charisma undoubtedly by means of the look in his eyes and on his face. Please look out for Yoon Shi Yoon’s transformation right into a passionate crew chief of the murder squad by means of his twin roles as a single individual.”

“Prepare” premieres on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. Beginning with “Prepare,” OCN’s Saturday originals will air at 10:30 p.m., 20 minutes sooner than their regular 10:50 p.m. broadcast time.

In the meantime, try the newest teaser for the drama right here!

Supply (1)