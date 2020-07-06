Yoon Shi Yoon And Kyung Soo Jin Talk About Why They Chose “Practice” + Experience Working Together

OCN’s new weekend drama “Practice” held a press convention on July 6 forward of the drama’s premiere. The occasion was attended by PD (producing director) Ryu Seung Jin, and leads Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin.

“Practice” is ready to be a “parallel universe thriller” and a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of the world splitting into two parallel universes because of a single selection made on the night time of a homicide.

Yoon Shi Yoon takes on the function of Search engine marketing Do Gained, a police detective who rises to the place of workforce chief at a younger age for his dedication to his job. In universe “A,” he’s a police officer who’s attempting to atone for his father’s crimes whereas in universe “B,” he falls right into a harmful path of corruption because of his father’s crimes. Kyung Soo Jin takes on the function of Han Search engine marketing Kyung, who’s a prosecutor who has overcome life’s hardships with love in universe “A” and a police officer who has held on to life with resentment in universe “B.”

The director talked about how “Practice” hopes to set itself other than different parallel universe dramas as he stated, “It’s a subject I’ve had numerous curiosity in for a very long time. In ‘Practice,’ vital occasions will happen by means of the passage between the 2 worlds, and the characters must gather clues from each worlds so as to get solutions. When the characters cross over to the opposite world, the destiny of these round them modifications as effectively. I feel that will probably be a brand new idea for folks.”

When requested why they determined to decide on the drama, Kyung Soo Jin stated, “I actually wished to do it. After I heard I’d be working with Yoon Shi Yoon, I assumed it will be nice to work with him. The synopsis was actually nice, too.” Yoon Shi Yoon defined, “Our viewers will see this too, however the first two episodes are put collectively so effectively that they really feel like against the law thriller movie on their very own. I assumed the idea of parallel universes connecting was fairly refreshing and enjoyable, and will probably be a pleasant drama to look at. It has a novel storyline.”

The 2 additionally opened up about working collectively. Kyung Soo Jin said, “With each scene we movie, the sensation I get is there is no such thing as a exit in terms of his charms. I feel he’s the most effective associate I’ve had thus far.” Yoon Shi Yoon stated, “She retains placing her belief in me on set, and I feel that motivates me to work tougher. After I instructed folks I’d be working with Kyung Soo Jin, I used to be met with envy.”

Lastly, the pair selected what viewers ought to look ahead to within the upcoming drama. Kyung Soo Jin stated, “The storyline between the 2 worlds will probably be as fast-paced as a practice. I hope folks will watch ‘Practice’ and have a refreshing and funky summer time.” Yoon Shi Yoon stated, “We didn’t know what you’d like, so we ready all the pieces. Everyone seems to be working onerous to create two cool worlds. Some folks could also be fearful that issues will get difficult as a result of there are parallel universes, however we’ve made it as approachable as we will, so sit again and luxuriate in it.”

“Practice” is ready to premiere on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki. Take a look at a spotlight clip of what to anticipate under!

