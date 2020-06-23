Yoon Shi Yoon Engages In A Frightening Chase In Upcoming OCN Sci-Fi Thriller “Prepare”

OCN launched new suspenseful stills of Yoon Shi Yoon for upcoming drama “Prepare”!

Described as a “parallel universe thriller drama,” “Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller a couple of single alternative made on the night time of a homicide that splits the world into two alternate universes.

Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Search engine marketing Do Gained, a police officer on the trail of atonement for his father’s crimes in universe “A” and a police officer who has chosen the trail of corruption in universe “B.” Kyung Soo Jin co-stars as Han Search engine marketing Kyung, an sincere, straight-talking prosecutor in universe “A” and a chilly, impassive detective in universe “B.”

In the brand new stills, Search engine marketing Do Gained explodes with anger throughout a fierce gun battle. He factors his gun and runs with all his would possibly with the intention to catch the opposite individual.

The scene’s pressure could be felt from seeing Search engine marketing Do Gained’s darkish expression that appears as if he may pull the set off at any second. Ultimately, Search engine marketing Do Gained catches the perpetrator and holds them down, showcasing an intense and lethal gaze drawing curiosity about what may have led to the horrifying confrontation.

Yoon Shi Yoon introduced vitality onto the set by skillfully dealing with tough actions scenes and portraying his character’s feelings intimately. The manufacturing group of “Prepare” shared, “Everybody on set held their breaths and appeared on with awe at Yoon Shi Yoon’s excellent interpretation and expression of his character. Viewers can be unable to take their eyes off of the motion scenes by which Yoon Shi Yoon’s charisma is totally overflowing in.”

“Prepare” will premiere on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki.

