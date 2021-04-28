Yoon Shi Yoon, EXID’s Hani, And Park Ki Woong Confirmed To Star In New Romantic Comedy Drama

Yoon Shi Yoon, EXID’s Hani, and Park Ki Woong have been confirmed to star in the original wavve drama “You Raise Me Up” (literal title).

“You Raise Me Up” is a comedy drama that surrounds Do Yong Shik, who is experiencing decreased sex drive in his 30s, as he reunites with his first love Lee Ru Da, who is his urologist. The drama will be written by Mo Ji Hye, directed by Kim Jung Han, and have a total of eight episodes.

Yoon Shi Yoon will be taking on the role of 31-year-old Do Yong Shik, who is preparing for his civil service examination. Not only has he put on weight while studying for the exam, but he also has to get treated by a urologist. However, he despairs when he meets his doctor, who is his first love. One of the focal points of the drama will be watching Do Yong Shik overcome his embarrassment to rebuild his fallen self-esteem. Already, viewers are looking forward to Yoon Shi Yoon’s performance since he has taken on various genres of dramas and appeared on variety programs in the past.

Hani will be playing the urologist Lee Ru Da. Having exceptional visuals and coming form an affluent family, the only problem she has is her overconfident boyfriend. In order to bring him down a notch, she bragged about her amazing first love. However, when Lee Ru Da reunites with him at the hospital, he is not the person he used to be. In order to save face, she starts a mission to help him raise his self-esteem. This will be Hani’s second project with wavve following her work in “SF8.”

Park Ki Woong is starring in a new drama for the first time in one year since wavve’s original drama “Kkondae Intern.” He will be starring as Lee Ru Da’s problematic boyfriend Do Ji Hyuk, a psychiatrist who runs a psychological counseling center in the same building as Lee Ru Da. He was born from a rich family, is a private practice physician, and has flawless visuals, making him a man who seems to have everything. The only problem is that he’s also too aware of these facts. Getting high on his charms, he has a talent for making his girlfriend angry. Viewers are excited to see Park Ki Woong’s transformation in the upcoming drama.

A source from Studio S, which will be in charge of the production, shared, “The bubbly and sexy story will portray the bright and sexy growth of the youth who confidently stand up to become the main characters of love and their lives. Please show lots of interest in ‘You Raise Me Up,’ which will be exclusively released via wavve this summer.”

“You Raise Me Up” has recently begun filming, and it will be released in summer 2021.

