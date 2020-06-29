Yoon Shi Yoon Is Shocked By An Unexpected Discovery In “Prepare”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Prepare” has launched new stills of Yoon Shi Yoon coming head to head with one thing stunning whereas apprehending a prison.

“Prepare” is ready to be a “parallel universe thriller” and a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of the world splitting into two parallel universes attributable to a single alternative made on the night time of a homicide. Yoon Shi Yoon takes on the position of Website positioning Do Gained, a police detective who rises to the place of crew chief at a younger age for his dedication to his job. In universe “A,” he’s a police officer who’s making an attempt to atone for his father’s crimes whereas in universe “B,” he falls right into a harmful path of corruption attributable to his father’s crimes.

The brand new stills present Yoon Shi Yoon apprehending a prison who has led him to a dilapidated prepare station. Simply when he’s dragged the prison out of his automotive and has him on the bottom to arrest him, he discovers one thing that leaves him in shock. The teasers which were launched have hinted that the prepare station can be an vital location for the drama, and anticipation is rising to see what mysteries lie there.

The manufacturing workers of “Prepare” said, “Yoon Shi Yoon is making the expertise on set much more immersive for everybody as he completely portrays the position of Website positioning Do Gained, from the expressions behind his eyes all the way down to the smallest gestures. We hope viewers will tune in to see what mysterious occasions fall upon the 2 totally different variations of Website positioning Do Gained residing in parallel universes.”

“Prepare” will premiere on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be out there on Viki. Watch a teaser for the drama under:

Watch Now

