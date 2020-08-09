OCN’s “Prepare” has launched new stills of Yoon Shi Yoon, Jo Wan Gi, and Baek Jae Woo forward of the upcoming episode.

“Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller about two parallel universes that broke aside due to a fateful selection on the evening of a homicide. Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Search engine optimisation Do Gained, who in universe “A” lives with a way of guilt due to the sins of his father. In universe “B,” his father’s crimes lead Search engine optimisation Do Gained into a lifetime of corruption.

Jo Wan Gi performs detective Woo Jae Hyuk, who in universe “A” has a honest respect for Search engine optimisation Do Gained. In universe “B,” he despises him, however when “A” Search engine optimisation Do Gained involves universe “B,” he slowly opens his thoughts to him. Baek Jae Woo performs Kang Joon Younger, the youngest detective within the violent crimes division, who’s quick-witted and a a priceless supply of data on the workforce.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Search engine optimisation Do Gained realized that the true perpetrator behind the serial murders was Suk Min Joon (Choi Seung Yoon). After assembly Suk Min Joon, Han Search engine optimisation Kyung (Kyung Soo Jin)’s whereabouts grew to become unknown, prompting Search engine optimisation Do Gained to shoot in anger at Suk Min Joon when the latter taunted him.

In the brand new stills, nevertheless, Yoon Shi Yoon, Jo Wan Gi, and Baek Jae Woo are investigating a again alley in broad daylight. Search engine optimisation Do Gained seems to have found a clue by the expression in his eyes, and regardless of the harmless scene, the opposite detectives look severe and troubled as nicely. Viewers are curious as to what they could possibly be investigating as Suk Min Joon had already confessed to being the assassin.

The manufacturing employees of “Prepare” said, “The full extent of Suk Min Joon’s actual evil actions haven’t but been revealed. Please watch tonight’s broadcast to see the shock and chaos that can sweep up Search engine optimisation Do Gained, Woo Jae Hyuk, Kang Joon Younger, and the opposite detectives of the Mu Kyeong Police Station.”

This episode of “Prepare” airs on August 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

