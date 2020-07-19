Yoon Shi Yoon Makes A Daring Decision That May Change His Fate Forever In “Prepare”

OCN’s weekend sequence “Prepare” has launched new stills of Yoon Shi Yoon making a harmful alternative that may change his destiny.

“Prepare,” starring Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin, is a sci-fi thriller about two parallel universes that kind resulting from a single alternative made on the evening of a homicide. Yoon Shi Yoon takes on the position of Website positioning Do Gained, a violent crimes detective and staff chief on the Mu Kyeong Police Station. In universe “A,” Website positioning Do Gained lives with guilt weighing his coronary heart down as his father killed the daddy of Han Website positioning Kyung (performed Kyung Soo Jin) 12 years in the past and works to atone for his father’s sins. However in universe “B,” his father’s crimes leads him into a lifetime of corruption.

In the second episode, Website positioning Do Gained in universe “A” witnesses the surprising demise of Han Website positioning Kyung and feels just like the world is crumbling round him. In the meantime, the ending of the episode launched Website positioning Do Gained in universe “B,” elevating anticipation for the way totally different he could be.

The brand new stills present Website positioning Do Gained from universe “A” determining that there’s something totally different about the prepare that arrives at Mu Kyeong Station, which is meant to be deserted, and boarding the prepare. The images present Website positioning Do Gained trying haggard with bloodshot eyes, frozen in place as he sees one thing surprising. The ambiance is heightened by the tears in his eyes and the gun in his arms.

The manufacturing workers of “Prepare” said, “Yoon Shi Yoon is all the time doing his greatest, sharing recommendations with the director and he by no means stops finding out each scene in an effort to create a extra reasonable character. Make sure you tune in to the subsequent episode to see how the prepare Website positioning Do Gained boards finally ends up altering his destiny.”

The upcoming episode of “Prepare” will air at 10:30 p.m. KST on July 18. Take a look at the newest episode beneath:

