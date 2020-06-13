Yoon Shi Yoon Must Travel Across Parallel Universes To Solve A Mystery In OCN Sci-Fi Thriller “Prepare”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Prepare” has unveiled a brand new poster!

Described as a “parallel-universe thriller drama,” “Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller a few single alternative made on the evening of a homicide that splits the world into two alternate universes. Yoon Shi Yoon will star as Website positioning Do Gained, a high-ranking detective who will get concerned in a serial killer case in an try to guard the girl he loves.

In a newly launched particular poster for the upcoming drama, Website positioning Do Gained faces off in opposition to his parallel-universe self in an intense standoff within the rain. In one universe, Website positioning Do Gained jumps backwards and forwards between parallel universes within the hopes of paying for his father’s sins, whereas within the different, he leads a precarious life attributable to these sins.

Notably, the primary Website positioning Do Gained, who’s dressed extra casually, tilts his head barely as he stares at his alternate-universe counterpart. In the meantime, the second Website positioning Do Gained sports activities a proper swimsuit and completely straight posture, hinting on the character variations between the 2 characters. The differing shade tones of the 2 halves of the poster, that are divided by a railroad monitor that stretches out into infinity, additionally emphasize the distinction between their two worlds.

The producers of “Prepare” praised Yoon Shi Yoon’s appearing, commenting, “Yoon Shi Yoon has been flawlessly bringing the 2 completely different Website positioning Do Wons, two characters who’re full polar opposites, to life.”

They went on so as to add, “The drama will inform an unpredictable story that’s solely completely different from any parallel-universe story you’ve encountered up till now. Please stay up for ‘Prepare,’ a thriller that may soar backwards and forwards between parallel universes.”

“Prepare” premieres in July and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, take a look at the most recent teaser for the drama right here!

Supply (1)