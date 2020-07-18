Yoon Shi Yoon Seamlessly Transitions From Charismatic Detective To Happy Mood-Maker On Set Of “Practice”

OCN’s “Practice” has revealed new behind-the-scenes stills of Yoon Shi Yoon!

“Practice,” starring Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin, is a sci-fi thriller about two parallel universes that kind as a result of a single alternative made on the night time of a homicide.

Yoon Shi Yoon performs Search engine optimisation Do Gained, a violent crimes detective and group chief on the Mu Kyeong Police Station. In universe “A,” Search engine optimisation Do Gained shoulders guilt all through his life, as his father is the one which killed Han Search engine optimisation Kyung’s (Kyung Soo Jin’s) father. In the meantime, Han Search engine optimisation Kyung in universe “A” is a prosecutor who has overcome life’s hardships with love. In universe “B,” Search engine optimisation Do Gained falls right into a harmful path of corruption as a result of his father’s crimes, whereas Han Search engine optimisation Kyung is a police officer who has held on to life with resentment.

The brand new behind-the-scenes stills present Yoon Shi Yoon flashing smiles on the digicam between takes in some images and fully immersed within the script and scenes in others.

A supply from the drama mentioned, “Yoon Shi Yoon, with unbelievable focus and focus, is doing his finest to painting Search engine optimisation Do Gained, all of the whereas being a mood-maker on set along with his shiny smiles. Please tune in to see Yoon Shi Yoon’s Search engine optimisation Do Gained of universe ‘A’ and ‘B,’ in addition to the thriller that can unfold between the parallel worlds.”

“Practice” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

