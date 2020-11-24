YoonA And Hwang Jung Min Talk About Working Together For Upcoming Drama “Hush”

Veteran actor Hwang Jung Min and Women’ Technology’s YoonA shared their ideas on co-starring within the upcoming JTBC drama “Hush”!

“Hush” is in regards to the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It can painting their issues as ones that each one workplace staff cope with, somewhat than simply reporters.

Hwang Jung Min takes the function of Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s misplaced his ardour for the work due to the tough actuality of the business. In distinction, YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo, and Han Joon Hyuk turns into her mentor whereas they work on the identical staff.

On November 23, the drama unveiled stills of Hwang Jung Min and YoonA in character.

First off, Hwang Jung Min poses as Han Joon Hyuk, a reporter with no ardour. In a single photograph, he smiles brightly at a billiard corridor, and in one other photograph, he blankly stares forward of him with a lollipop in hand. Though he might sound lazy, his deep eyes inform many tales.

Then again, YoonA transforms into the hard-working Lee Ji Soo. Her eyes are lit up with youthful willpower, and she’s going to do no matter it takes to ship tales to the general public.

Viewers are additionally trying ahead to Hwang Jung Min and YoonA’s synergy and teamwork.

Hwang Jung Min talked about his co-star, saying, “YoonA could be very intelligent, and she or he has sharp senses. She additionally has good diction and a communicative voice. It’s good to see her making an effort to at all times enhance as an actress. I suppose it will likely be nice if I may give her extra ideas whereas working collectively.”

YoonA additionally praised the actor, saying, “I’m blissful and excited to have the ability to work with a revered senior actor like Hwang Jung Min. I used to be actually trying ahead to performing with him, and as quickly as I met him, I spotted he’s precisely as I heard he can be. He handled me warmly ever since we first met, and we’re having a good time filming. He’s serving to me lots by discussing the feelings and actions with me.”

“Hush” premieres on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Extra Than Buddies.”

