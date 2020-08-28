YoonA In Talks Along With Hyun Bin And Yoo Hae Jin For “Confidential Task” Sequel

Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA could also be working with Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae Jin once more for the sequel to the 2017 hit movie “Confidential Task”!

On August 28, Munhwa Ilbo reported that YoonA acquired a suggestion to star as the feminine lead of “Confidential Task 2.

In response to the stories, a supply from SM Leisure confirmed, “YoonA has acquired the provide to star in ‘Confidential Task 2,’ and he or she is reviewing the provide.”

If she accepts the function, YoonA could also be starring within the sequel with Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae Jin, who she co-starred with in “Confidential Task” in 2017. The 2 actors are additionally in talks to return for the sequel. Reportedly, Daniel Henney can also be in talks to affix the movie as an American detective who was once within the FBI.

The unique 2017 movie, which attracted over 7.81 million moviegoers, was directed by Kim Sung Hoon and instructed the story of North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) working with South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae (Yoo Hae Jin). YoonA initially performed Kang Jin Tae’s sister-in-law. In line with the stories, YoonA’s function can even be expanded upon within the sequel, making her the feminine lead. Though she performed a supporting function within the 2017 movie, YoonA caught the eyes of many viewers together with her distinguished appearing.

After being acknowledged for her potential and appearing abilities via tasks resembling “Confidential Task,” YoonA starred within the hit movie “E.X.I.T” final yr, which surpassed 9 million moviegoers on the Korean field workplace. Earlier this yr, YoonA additionally confirmed her participation within the upcoming JTBC drama “Hush” (working title).

A supply from CJ ENM defined that YoonA’s character will showcase much more chemistry with North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) as he returns to South Korea as soon as once more for one more joint confidential case within the sequel.

Presently, YoonA is filming for her upcoming film “Miracle” with Park Jung Min, Lee Soo Kyung, and Lee Sung Min.

