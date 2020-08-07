YoonA, Park Jung Min, Lee Soo Kyung, And Lee Sung Min Confirmed For New Film

Women’ Technology’s YoonA, Park Jung Min, Lee Soo Kyung, and Lee Sung Min can be starring within the new movie “Miracle” (literal title) collectively!

“Miracle” is a fictional film primarily based on a real story. Happening in t1986, the movie will inform the story of math prodigy Jun Kyung who lives within the roadless countryside of North Gyeongsang Province. The movie can be written and produced by director Lee Jang Hoon who labored on the 2017 movie “Be With You.”

Having taken on quite a few genres by means of the movies “Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet,” “Keys to the Coronary heart,” “Svaha: The Sixth Finger,” “Begin-Up,” “Ship Us From Evil,” and “Tazza: One Eyed Jack,” Park Jung Min can be taking part in the maths genius Jun Kyung who lives in a village that takes him 5 hours simply to commute to highschool. With out understanding when a prepare may cross by, he has to take the chance of strolling alongside the prepare tracks to get to highschool. Nonetheless, Jun Kyung will develop a whimsical however highly effective plan to construct a small prepare cease for the village.

Lee Sung Min, who starred within the dramas “Incomplete Life,” “Golden Time,” and “Reminiscence,” and the movies “The Sheriff in City,” “The Spy Gone North,” “The Witness,” and “The Man Standing Subsequent,” can be taking part in Jun Kyung’s father and engineer Tae Yoon. Though Tae Yoon is a devoted engineer who has by no means been late for work, he’s a clumsy and silent father.

YoonA, who starred within the hit movie “E.X.I.T,” will play the unpredictable Ra Hee who notices Jun Kyung’s reward early on. After realizing Jun Kyung’s extraordinary allure at first sight, she performs shut consideration to him and actively pushes him ahead, making a refreshing chemistry within the drama.

Jun Kyung’s supportive older sister Bo Kyung can be performed by Lee Soo Kyung, who starred within the movie “Coin Locker Lady” and “Coronary heart Blackened,” which gained her the title of Greatest Supporting Actress on the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards. Since Jun Kyung is her solely youthful sibling, she has sorted him as his heat pillar of assist.

“Miracle” is slated to premiere in 2021.

