YoonA Transforms Into A Passionate Reporter In New Posters For “Hush”

JTBC’s “Hush” launched new posters of YoonA as a hardworking intern!

The drama is concerning the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It should painting their issues as ones that every one workplace employees take care of, relatively than simply reporters.

Hwang Jung Min takes the position of Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s misplaced his ardour for the work due to the tough actuality of the business. In distinction, Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo.

In the newly launched poster, Lee Ji Soo focuses intently on the pc display monitor whereas sitting on a desk overloaded with piles of paperwork and paperwork. Together with the textual content, “A pen is mightier than a gun,” Lee Ji Soo displays a passionate gaze burning with a resolve to turn into a real reporter and provides it her all.

Nonetheless, the second poster of Lee Ji Soo reveals an sudden twist. Lee Ji Soo sends a shushing sign with one finger, and behind her is a laptop computer that reveals she has really been pondering on the lunch menu. Her readiness to guard her meals is as sturdy as her want to uncover the reality. The poster additionally has Lee Ji Soo’s life motto, “Nonetheless, meals is mightier than a pen.” Viewers are curious to see how the drama will painting the lives of salaried reporters who work to make a dwelling.

Following her strong appearing in final 12 months’s hit movie “E.X.I.T,” YoonA is anticipated to point out her matured appearing expertise via her hilarious but honest portrayal of Lee Ji Soo’s development. The manufacturing crew shared, “Viewers can look ahead to YoonA’s appearing transformation as she dynamically portrays intern Lee Ji Soo’s excessive survival story and dazzling development as a reporter.” They added, “In specific, please look ahead to her particular synergy with Hwang Jung Min, who will play the unmotivated reporter Han Joon Hyuk, as they stimulate one another’s development. They may current a relatable actuality that may make viewers snort and cry.”

JTBC’s “Hush” will premiere on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Extra Than Associates.”

