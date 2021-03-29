Yoshiki of X Japan Teams up with MusiCares for $100,000 Annual Grant

Yoshiki, chief of the group X Japan, has donated $100,000 in assist of psychological well being to MusiCares to assist music creators and trade professionals affected by melancholy, nervousness, suicidal ideas, or different psychological well being considerations, the group introduced Monday. MusiCares is the Recording Academy’s charitable wing, serving to music individuals in want since 1989.

The announcement notes that psychological well being and well-being are points notably near Yoshiki: The 2017 documentary movie “We Are X” particulars the artist dealing with the suicide in his household and bandmates.

Yoshiki mentioned, “If I didn’t have music and my followers’ assist, I might have simply been the one to take my very own life just like the individuals who had been near me, together with my father and my band member. I’d wish to not solely contribute from my expertise however attempt to assist these in want. It’s such an honor to be working carefully with MusiCares on these points.”

Yoshiki Basis America’s annual grant of $100,000 to MusiCares can be used to assist these within the music trade in want of help within the following methods:

Help music professionals in receiving particular person psychotherapy, psychiatric care, inpatient and outpatient providers, and group remedy

Expanded psychological well being academic content material can be accessible via workshops and panels supplied all year long

Sponsor an annual moderated panel about Suicide Prevention and Schooling

o Panel will embrace Yoshiki, invited friends, therapists, educators, artists, and consultants on suicide prevention and training, and can be stay streamed on musicares.org and yoshikifoundationamerica.org

“We’re so grateful to YOSHIKI and Yoshiki Basis America for their continued assist of MusiCares. This annual grant will assist us proceed to supply vital psychological well being providers to the music individuals we serve,” mentioned Laura Segura, Govt Director of MusiCares. “Artists, bands, stage and touring crews and so many others within the music trade have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. It’s our duty to assist them with the mandatory providers to assist them make it via these troublesome occasions.”

Info on MusiCares and their COVID-19 aid applications can be found HERE.