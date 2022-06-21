You are an Elden Ring invader in someone else’s game, even if you don’t know it

I’ve played Elden Ring for 189 hours, says my Steam library; but FromSoftware’s fantastic RPG treasures so many secrets that I continue to marvel every time a fan discovers an elusive detail, difficult to catch on the fly. And last week, Youtube user ZeeVoke shared a really interesting video with almost some thirty community discoveries that many of us have overlooked.

For example, I was quite shocked to discover that (unconsciously) all of us invaded worlds through the big jar who guards the gates of the Caelid Coliseum. As you probably know, if you appear before him, he will place three red summon signs, each with a powerful warrior NPC. If you defeat all of them in a single roll, you are rewarded with a namesake talisman that improves your maximum team weight capacity.

The fact is that those three rivals that we find at your service replicate the build exact from another player—they wear the same weapons and armor as other real invaders, which is why many of them carry such broken weapons as Lusat’s Scepter, Moonshroud katanas, and Rivers of Blood (or anything arcane-focused) between other “meta” stuff of the sort.

This is by no means the first time FromSoftware has brought PvE and PvP together through bosses, events, or quests; Without going any further from Demon’s Souls we had an important encounter with a character who is actually another player. And three quarters of the same with other later games. That said, I recommend you go to the video below to see other pearls of the style. Did you know that Radagon is fused with the sword of the Beast of Elden? Or that it is possible to skip the entire Hieratic Tree tour?