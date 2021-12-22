You are still in time to buy lottery: these are the safest websites to buy your ticket online

There are many people who play the lottery, hoping that one day they can get even just a bit of the huge amount of money that is raffled every year. And it is that although almost everyone agrees that money does not bring happiness, it helps (and a lot).

The lottery is another of those sectors that have adapted to the digital age, and there are currently more ways to participate without having to go to an administration to get our ticket. Recently we even talked about its collection via Bizum. However, in this article we wanted to show you the main websites where to buy lottery safely and easily, so as not to have to leave the house for her.

State lotteries and bets





The first option is also the most obvious. And it is that through the official website of the lottery in Spain, it is possible to get a number in the vast majority of existing draws in our country.

Among all the available options, we have access to the National Lottery, the primitive one, Euromillions, Bonoloto, or even the pool. What’s more, there is no commission for participating or collecting the prizes. All you have to do is register on their website and start playing.

TuLotero





Fortunately we have more options to play the lottery safely without having to use the official website, and a good alternative is TuLotero. With a simple and accessible design, we can participate in multiple raffles, also having an app for mobile devices that is highly recommended.

Once you have selected the raffle you want to participate in, We will have the option of receiving the number through the email that we have used to register on the web.. It is also possible to receive the coupon at our house by shipping, or reserve it to come and pick it up at the selected administration.

The Golden Witch





Another of the most popular alternatives is ‘La Bruja de Oro’, an administration initially founded in 1986 in the town of Sort, Lleida. But nevertheless, They have been distributing tickets over the Internet since 1995, being benchmarks of the sector.

On its website we will be able to opt for the vast majority of raffles in a totally secure way, being the portal with the most visits by the Spanish public. To do this, simply select the raffle you want to participate in and proceed with your purchase. The web also has tools to know the numbers that have been appearing the most in the last draws, and possibility to choose the numbers at random.

Mrs. Manolita





Another legendary administration that has also started to sell its tickets online is that of ‘Doña Manolita’. Your website is another alternative to participate in numerous raffles with total security.

Both the National Lottery, such as that of the Child, primitive, Euromillions, Bonoloto, and many more, are accessible through this website. Tickets can be purchased to bring us home physically, and we even have the possibility to choose the numbers at random.

ONCE Games





Known throughout the country, the ONCE (National Organization of the Blind in Spain) use the money raised to finance multiple social projects that benefit those people who have a disability.

Although here we do not have mentioned lottery draws, we will have others such as the Cuponazo, Eurojackpot, or the Christmas Coupon, among others. A good alternative to try your luck while participating in a good gesture.

Lottery ‘el negrito’





Lottery ‘el negrito’ is another of the great alternatives to consider when buying our tickets online. He also has a great track record, and on its website we can access a large number of raffles.

Among the possibilities that we have to receive our number, is the digital shipment, which will arrive through mail and without commissions, or physical shipment, with options of 3, 7 and 10 euros, depending on the urgency of the order.

Sagasta Lottery





Being one of the oldest administrations in Spain, it also has a website for buy our tickets online.

Famous for being ‘the lottery administration that has distributed the most jackpots’, here we will have the widest variety of giveaways available, in addition to having the option of receiving our tickets at home.

Buenestar lottery





Another option to consider to buy lottery safely and online is Buenestar. Here we will have access to the main draws, be it National Lottery, primitive, Euromillions, Bonoloto, El Gordo, and more.

To participate, just select the draw and the numbers you want, being able to do it randomly or choosing them by ourselves. We will have to enter an email address to receive our number.