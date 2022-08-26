You ask Samsung support for help and are told to smash your SSD with a hammer

If you know of a better way to make sure no one can access your data, let us know.

To ensure that the data and secrets of a client would be safe during the process of returning your SSD, the technical service of Samsung recommended that will destroy your storage unit before shipping. The protagonist —we were going to say “affected” but as you can see it is rather “graceful”— has told Igor’s Lab.

Apparently, the owner of the SSD filed a request for assistance or complaint because his unit was starting to malfunction, showing signs that he had little life left (To avoid these scares, learn to check if your units are okay). In that give and take of emails proposing a return and replacement they talked about how better protect the drive and the private data of the client, and ended up concluding, for samsung recommendationthat the client destroyed it with a hammer or by drilling it with a drill.

It is clear that complete destruction is the best way to prevent it from being access the contents of a storage unit, but what a surprise! It makes sense because we are talking about managing the reception of a product that can raise privacy concernsbut above all because it is the logic of a large company that can simply afford to make a return without even trying to repair the original product. As long as they receive it —even if it’s broken—, it’s worth it.

On the other hand, it is still an exception and a very specific case where the user was able to clearly demonstrate that his SSD was not working properly before carry out the final solution. Well, it is true that there are methods to extract information from the cells that remain intactbut we would already talk about a dedication and an effort that would not make sense unless it were about nuclear codes God forsaken. Don’t worry, a few months ago we talked about what precautions to take before saying goodbye to your SSDs.

Image | Samsung Memory

