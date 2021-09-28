“You can drink, go to discos and do whatever you want”: a figure revealed the unusual offer that Sampaoli made to sign him in Seville

Jorge Sampaoli managed Samir Nasri Kawamori during his stay at Sevilla (AFLO)

In the last times, Jorge Sampaoli He became one of the most internationally renowned South American football coaches. So it was that, after winning the Copa América with Chile in 2015, one of the great Spanish soccer teams hired him. Seville became the first place that the Argentine coach led after his success with the trans-Andean team. Its passage through The League It was brief, since after an arduous negotiation, the AFA named him as the replacement for Edgardo Bauza to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

After the poor performance in the World Cup at the head of the Argentine team, Sampaoli went through two clubs in Brazil -Santos and Atlético Mineiro- until he ended up in another historic club in Europe such as the Marsella Olympic in France. Today, while trying to be one of the teams that will seek to fight the mighty PSG, a former coach from Casilda gave details of the seduction strategy that the DT used to take him to Spain in its passage through the institution of Andalusia.

The French Samir Nasri, who this past weekend announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34, recounted what Sampaoli told him when they spoke before the midfielder joins Sevilla for the 2016-2017 season. “He was a friend more than a coach. Sampaoli loved me so much that he told me: ‘Come join our team; You can drink, go to clubs, do whatever you want, I’ll cover your back. All I ask is that you play well on the field at the weekend ‘”explained the midfielder in an interview with the newspaper Sunday Newspaper in which he said goodbye to football.

Nasri played 30 games and scored two goals during his time in the Spanish league. His beginnings were, precisely, in the team that the Argentine coach directs today. “I do not see myself returning to France if it is not to play for Marseille”he said before saying goodbye to football. The story goes that the midfielder spent four seasons at the French club until he moved to England to play for 10 years in two of the most important teams in the Premier League: he spent four seasons at the Arsenal and then went to Manchester City, team with which he won five titles.

During the interview in the French publication he also recalled the episode he experienced in 2018 when he was suspended for positive doping during his stay in Antalayaspor, Turkey. “One episode that hurt me a lot and that changed my relationship with football was my suspension. It seemed very unfair to me, I had not taken any doping substances. It was just a vitamin shot because he was sick. It stopped me in my tracks, ”Nasri confessed.

“I went back to West Ham, I went back to London and with a coach I knew. It was perfect, but I was injured three times in a row ”, he said in relation to his return to the Premier League under the tutelage of Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini. The last step of his career was football in Belgium under the technical direction of an old acquaintance of City, the defender Vincent kompany.

“There was an emotional side to Anderlecht, but also the idea of ​​being a player and part of the technical staff. As I would like to be a coach, I thought about learning with him (Kompany). It did not happen as planned and the championship was stopped due to Covid. Afterwards, he no longer wanted to play. I didn’t feel like more challenges”, He concluded.

