You can earn money with Fortnite thanks to a new tool planned for this year

How much longer can the success of Fortnite go on? In Epic Games They are aware that the battle royale free to play has completely changed their lives, so they will not easily drop the popularity of the game. For this they continue to bring new content and collaborations, but the plans go one step further for the near future.

That is what Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic, has hinted at in an interview with Fast Company that has spread like wildfire in recent hours. According to the boss, they plan implement an editor in Fortnite with Unreal Enginethe graphics engine marketed by the company.

Creators will be able to create business with their workTim SweeneyThis publisher would come by the end of the year and it would be independent of the Creative mode that we know so far, which allows us to freely design levels or build using tools provided by Epic. The new functionality would be much more ambitious, and users who create content will be able to earn money with their creations by allowing Epic itself to monetize their works.

“Our goal is to make it a point of sale to reach consumers,” explains Sweeney. “We will build an economy that will support creators and it will allow them to create business around their work, obtaining great profits from what is generated as a result of playing their content”.

At the moment the details about the possibilities that this editor can offer or the conditions when creating and marketing the contents are unknown, but we can expect great things knowing that comes directly from engine technology Epic official, which is increasingly surprising for the graphic levels it reaches when put to the test.

