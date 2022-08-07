You can get Despotism 3k totally free and forever on Steam

You have a limit until August 7 and you can keep it forever in your library.

It is not uncommon to see until then that various developers put their free games, and on many occasions we may not even know the titles. In this case we talk about Despotism 3ka title that you can get on Steam for free and you can always keep it you want in your Steam library.

You can get Despotism 3k before August 7th and keep it foreverAccording to Despotism 3K Official Twitter AccountYou can download it before August 7 and keep it forever. However, on Steam it says that the deadline to get it is the 11th at 7:00 p.m., so it is better exchange it as soon as possible to avoid misunderstandings.

Unsurprisingly, Despotism 3k is a indie title focused on the resource management extremes in the face of the threat of an artificial intelligence that wants to end human life, but you must not prevent it, you have to end humanity. The title has several elements rogue-lite combined with a “humor blacker than your ex’s heart”.

The title has a price of 6.59 euros, but we will have it for free until the end of the term. Despotism 3k is developed by Konfa Games and has some overall ‘Very Positive’ reviews. Its requirements are very affordable for any type of computer, so it is up to the user whether he decides to try it or not.

More about: Steam and Free Games.