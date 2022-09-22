You can get the best Star Wars RPG ever made for $1 if you hurry

In addition there are also other very interesting LucasArts titles that are included in the Humble Bundle in question.

Although there have been many Star Wars video games during these decades, never one had shone so bright like this. Their success has been such that they have even ventured to do a remake. Have you ever heard of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and not had the pleasure of playing it? This title, also abbreviated KOTOR by its acronym, is about the best RPG about Star Wars that has ever been done. Of course, hurry up because this Offer ends in two days.

Star Wars: KOTOR and three other classics for only 1 euro in the Humble Bumble packIf you haven’t played this work and the popularity behind it catches your attention, stick around because this Humble Bumble pack allows you to purchase Star Wars: KOTOR together with other classics for just 1 euro. In addition, it is a great opportunity to try it out before the title receives the long-awaited remake. It may take some time for it to hit the market, but it’s never too late to play a community-acclaimed gem. The bundle includes Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Full Throttle Remastered, and Aliens vs. Predator Collection, which are just brimming with good reviews on steam.

In case you are hesitating to buy it, let us tell you a little about it. Although the first 5 minutes can overwhelm you with too much information and some complex controls, once you get used to it, you don’t even notice that aspect. The combat enjoys a dynamism amazing as long as swap the characters in those fights that the occasion requires.

Buy Star Wars: KOTOR and three more classics for only 1 euro

With a few hours of dialogue is more than enough to contemplate the good script built by BioWare. This invites you to talk to many characters to explore the more attractive optionsand with it choose the path of strength that suits you best. All this is accompanied by a progression system so well built that you will only want to get more. skill points to delve into the tools that the RPG provides you.

All of this and multiple amazing skins are just a knockdown price. If you are one of the many who have already beaten the game, it is normal that you are not interested, but for one euro it can be an interesting option for give it to a friend who is a fan of the saga. From 3DJuegos we have wondered if KOTOR is the best Star Wars game, Alberto Pastor has it very clear.

