You can modify the draft of Income 2021 even if it is already presented: this is how it is done

The draft of the Rent can be modified even if you have already presented and confirmed it, if you see errors that must be corrected, to avoid sanctions. You have until June 30 to file the declaration and you can modify it while the Tax Administration has not managed your tax return, you can make the changes.

The procedure for modifying errors is very similar to that you have to do to present your draftso it will not be something totally new for you.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Steps to modify your draft





You have to go to the website of the Renta campaign, at the address www.agenciatributaria.es/AEAT.internet/Renta.shtml. When you are inside, click on the option Processing service of draft/tax return (Renta WEB) that will appear in the options of the Featured Management section.

You will reach a page where you must log in using your ID or your digital certificate, including the FNMT certificate and the DNIe certificate.

After identifying yourself, you will go to a screen where you must choose whether to edit your draft or someone else’s. If it is yours, indicate “Act on own behalf”. You access and in the new page go to the Available Services section, and in it, click on Modify declaration option (This option only appears when you have already filed an Income Tax return).

You will see a message indicating that you have filed a tax return. Click on the Modify filed tax return button. Now, you will simply have to choose the declaration that you want to modify and make changes.