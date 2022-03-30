You can now apply for the MEC scholarship for the 2022/2023 academic year: how to apply, requirements and amounts

Like every year, those students who are studying at post-compulsory levels can apply for financial aid for their studies. This year the government has dedicated 1,600 million euros for itand students who meet the requirements will be eligible for the grant.

Known as the ‘General Scholarship’ or ‘MEC Scholarship’, these grants are provided for both university and non-university studies, and The application can be submitted from today March 30. We will have until May 12 to fill out the form and in this article we will show you how to request it.

How to apply for the MEC 2022/2023 scholarship





To apply for these grants, we must visit the website of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. Once inside the website, in the ‘Citizen Services’ tab, select the ‘Scholarships and grants’ option. In this section we have access to all the aid that is provided for students, teachers, centers and organizations, but the link that interests us is the ‘Scholarships and aid to study’. Here we select the option that fits our situation, except Infant, Primary and Secondary, which have a different call.





On the ‘Scholarships and grants for post-compulsory level students’ page, we find all the information regarding this call. To access the request, just click where it says ‘Access to online service’, at the top of the page. Once this is done, it will ask us to access with one of these methods: DNIe, Electronic certificate, [email protected] Pin, permanent [email protected], European identification, or with the credentials of the electronic headquarters. We will also have to have our DNI and the support number at hand, which is the number that comes under our date of birth on the DNI, in addition to the validity date.





If you are not registered in the electronic office, you can do it through this link, although the process will be faster if we have one of the other access routes. Having an electronic certificate or [email protected] will be very useful for any other national procedure.

Having already accessed the electronic headquarters, you just have to fill out the form with all our data. We will have several pages to complete and once we are done, we will get a copy of the written document.

How much money can you receive for your scholarship

Through the website dedicated to offering information on scholarships, we can calculate the amount of aid even before the resolution. This is divided into a fixed and variable amount. The fixed establishes an amount of 300 euros as a basic component, being 350 euros for basic grade FP. For family income they grant us up to 1,700 eurosand if we have changed residence during the school year they will also pay us an amount of up to 1,600 euros. Additionally and for academic excellence, the amount will add an extra of between 50 and 125 euros. However, if we have obtained the scholarship linked to income, we will not be able to apply for the basic one.

Regarding the variable amount, it will be 60 euros if we apply for the scholarship for any of these studies:

Languages ​​at the Official School of Languages

Basic Degree Vocational Training

Access to university over 25 years

The total amount of what we will receive if we comply with the established requirements will be the fixed amount added to the variable. The resolution should be obtained from next October.