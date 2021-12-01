You can now buy Xbox Series X | S with Game Pass in installments in Spain: Xbox All Access arrives

Microsoft partners with Game to bring to the country this program that allows you to enjoy the entire Xbox experience.

On the occasion of the launch of Xbox Series X | S last year, Microsoft it rescued in several markets the installment purchase program of the console allowing users to make a lower outlay to enjoy all the virtues of the new generation of consoles from the Redmond technology giant. Spain was not within the plan, until today that its landing in national territory has been announced.

Through a collaboration with GAME and CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, Microsoft will allow interested parties to acquire Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S through a two-year monthly fee which also includes an instant catalog of more than 100 video games with Xbox Game Pass, online multiplayer and Xbox Cloud Gaming; In short, everything you need to avoid spending a euro too much.

No initial cost, Xbox All Access allows the public to choose two different packs, both with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, depending on the console they want: 32.99 euros for 2 years in the case of Xbox Series X, the fastest and most powerful Xbox console ever made, and € 24.99 for 2 years if Xbox Series S is chosen, the smallest Xbox hardware ever, offering next-gen performance.

Through a special website, those interested can discover all the details of this promotion that will allow players, for a flat fee, to enjoy the latest industry news, including exclusives from Microsoft such as Halo Infinite, which launches its campaign this next December 8 on Game Pass.

