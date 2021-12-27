You can now download free Limited-time Control: Christmas presents continue on PC

Remedy Entertainment’s acclaimed third-person action game stars in today’s deal on the Epic Games Store.

We are sure that yesterday, Santa Claus left you the tree full of video games to start 2022 on the right foot, a year that promises to be one of the best in the history of the industry. However, the people of Epic Games Store have also wanted to slide down our chimneys to bring us another free game more to the list of great launches that have not stopped giving away since they started with this fantastic event.

You will have 24 hours to download Control for freeIt is none other than Control, the Remedy’s work after Quantum Break, creators of Alan Wake and Max Payne. Some veterans in this industry who knew how to reinvent themselves by abandoning the cinematographic weight of their proposals to bet on a freer game, where exploration and combat go hand in hand with the supernatural.

Control is a daring work with a design by scenario that encourages the player to explore, a title with an impeccable visual design and an atmosphere that captures. You can download the game from Remedy Entertainment until tomorrow at 5:00 p.m., when Epic Games will discover its next free game. The store has been leaving clues about this mysterious game and the signs point to which it could be Mages of Mystralia.

Download Control for free on the Epic Games Store

Control has arrived at the Epic store with offers in its different editions. You can purchase the Ultimate Edition with all released expansions included with a 50% discount available until January 6 2022. Until this date we can also find the DLC with a 60% discount in the store. To the more than 1300 titles on offer, Epic Games Store has also added its discount coupon program for games.

