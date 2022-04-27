You can now download its application to watch more than 100 channels for free and without registration

Pluto TV is one of the streaming video platforms that arouses the most interest, thanks above all to its free nature. Something that does not prevent us from having access to more than a hundred channels with programs, movies or television series. A plataform now available on the PlayStation 4 which was already available on Xbox.

Sony’s console of the previous generation now is compatible with the free streaming platform and no Paramount registration. And it is thanks to the fact that it can already be downloaded for the PlayStation 4, the specific application to access Pluto TV.

Pluto TV on PS4 is already a reality





Pluto TV is the first free AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) without registration. Simply install it to access all programming. lets see more than 100 online television channels from any device, either through the web browser or with an application that can be downloaded for Android in Google Play, for iOS in the App Store, for Tizen, webOS, Fire TV and now for PlayStation 4.

To download Pluto TV on the PlayStation 4, you will need to select in the initial menu “TV and Video” in the content area, select the service “Pluto TV” and press download.

Pluto TV currently has over a hundred free channels. The channels are different from those of conventional DTT and that, in general, are thematic channels, so that in each of them you will have very specific content. These channels are live, like the normal ones on TV, so the programming has specific schedules that you can check. Along with the thematic ones, there is also a list of permanent channels:

Films : Pluto TV Movie, Pluto TV Movie Action, Pluto TV Movie Drama, Pluto TV Movie Comedy, Pluto TV Movie Horror, Pluto TV Movie Star.

: Pluto TV Movie, Pluto TV Movie Action, Pluto TV Movie Drama, Pluto TV Movie Comedy, Pluto TV Movie Horror, Pluto TV Movie Star. Entertainment : Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Novelas, Pluto TV Series, Pluto TV Competencias, Pluto TV Series Latinas, Pluto TV Deportes, Pluto TV Series Retro, Telefe Clásico, MTV Vintage.

: Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Novelas, Pluto TV Series, Pluto TV Competencias, Pluto TV Series Latinas, Pluto TV Deportes, Pluto TV Series Retro, Telefe Clásico, MTV Vintage. Curiosity : Pluto TV Investiga, Pluto TV Reality, Pluto TV Naturaleza.

: Pluto TV Investiga, Pluto TV Reality, Pluto TV Naturaleza. Lifestyle : Pluto TV Kitchen, Pluto TV Travel.

: Pluto TV Kitchen, Pluto TV Travel. Children: Pluto TV Kids, Nick Clásico, Nick Jr. Club, Pluto TV Junior.

Pluto TV offers non-stop programming, which means that it offers content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Now, with its arrival on the PlayStation 4, Sony’s console consolidates its position as a multimedia center. Among the channels and programming of Pluto TV, the following stand out: