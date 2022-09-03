You can now download Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free and another gift on the Epic Games Store

The store also announces what other titles will be available for download starting next week.

Time to check out the Epic Games Store! The store of PC It puts up to two free proposals to download from this afternoon, highlighting this Thursday Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, the latest installment of the series starring Lara Croft while waiting for the next title that its authors are already developing.

“In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin story as she becomes the tomb raider she is destined to be. This edition includes the base game and seven downloadable content challenge tombsas well as downloadable weapons, outfits and skills”, is sold in the bazaar. Outside of promotion it can be found to buy at a PVP of 39.99 euros.

Are you not convinced by this proposal? Don’t worry because this week we have a free double ration with Submerged: Hidden Depths is a third person “relaxploration” adventure, set in the sunken ruins of a beautiful world, in which you have to take control of two characters with different abilities.

In addition, the Epic Games Store offers the Armazillo Bundle gift pack for users of Knockout City, a video game of epic dodgeball combat.

All these “gifts” will be available until this coming September 8, when they enter the platform to download a new gift: Hundred Days, a winemaking simulator where we can take our winery to the top.

More about: Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Free Games and the Epic Games Store.