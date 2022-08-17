You can now download the 12 PS Plus Extra and Premium games for August for PS4 and PS5

The PlayStation service allows us to access some installments of the Yakuza saga, among other titles.

PlayStation has not registered very positive numbers in the past quarter, but that does not stop the Japanese brand from continuing to promote its recently renewed PS Plus. Those who enjoy the plans Extra o Premium know that the month of August will be accompanied by 12 new games in the service that can be downloaded right now at PS4 and PS5.

Without a doubt, fans of Yakuza You’ll be happy to know that PS Plus Extra and Premium models now include installments like Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2. However, the August shipment also includes other highly acclaimed adventures in the sector such as Metro Exodus or the asymmetric multiplayer of Dead by Daylight, without forgetting a Ghost Recon Wildlands that will delight anyone who is passionate about shooters.

These experiences are complemented by games from other genres such as Trials of Mana, which is mainly focused on RPG mechanics. And, for those who want to access titles focused on hanging out with friends and family, it should be remembered that this batch also includes Bugsnax and board games transferred to digital format such as UNO or Monopoly Madness.

PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for August

We know that many fans of the SEGA saga will want to try the Yakuza installments introduced in PS Plus Extra and Essential. However, we also take the opportunity to remind you that this option is complemented by a Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the most recent title in the franchise, which is already available among PS Plus Essential games for August.

