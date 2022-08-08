You can now download the new Windows 365 wallpapers and use them on your desktop PC

In the middle of 2021, Microsoft announced the launch of ‘Windows 365’, a virtual computer service —or, put another way, ‘Streaming Windows’— which allowed us to ‘subscribe’ to a Windows PC that, running in the cloud, was accessible from almost any connected device.

The Windows that we will manage remotely when we connect to the Windows 365 platform can be a variant of both Windows 10 and Windows 11. And, as such variants, both come standard with a distinctive wallpaper, inspired by, but not identical to, their desktop counterparts.





The wallpaper of the ‘cloud’ version of Windows 10 is more purplish than in the desktop version, while the Windows 11 ‘cloud’, in addition to showing a similar color shift, it applies a glazed effect to the already traditional ‘sponge’ (although English speakers call it ‘bloom’, from ‘flowering’) of the default desktop wallpaper of Windows 11.



A Windows 365 account with two ‘cloud’ PCs, each running an OS variant represented by its own wallpaper.

It is possible that you have already come across some of these images, as they have been available to users for almost a year. However, only a few weeks ago Microsoft announced the imminent arrival of several new features to Windows 365including various options to integrate Windows 11 with Windows 365, allowing, for example, use the cloud PC offline, in case of connectivity failure, or easily switch between desktop and cloud from the Task View.

But, along with these functions, it has also been announced the availability of several new pre-installed wallpaperss that, for the most part, maintain the blue/violet and glazed aesthetic of the previous ones. And, if you want to try them on your favorite desktop computer, you may be interested to know that they are already circulating on the Internet and that we have collected them here for you…

New wallpapers (August 2022)

































Wallpapers available from 2021





















