You can now download the two games for free from the Epic Games Store, with other gifts next week

Next Thursday ARK: Survival Evolved will be available in the store at no additional cost.

Despite meeting in the middle of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, Epic Games he does not miss his weekly appointment with the different free games that he makes available to the users of his store. On this occasion, we can access the Epic Games Store and add two more titles to our PC library.

You have seven days to add them to the libraryAs it was revealed last week, from this Thursday we have to download for the next seven days Spirit of the North, a work inspired by Nordic folklore that puts us in the shoes of a fox traveling through the cold lands of Iceland while solving some puzzles, but also The Captain, an indie adventure with a retro aesthetic that invites us to venture through from the stars with space battles, loads of characters and decisions that will change the course of history.

Two more games next week

Looking ahead to next week, the highlight is that we’ll be able to add ARK: Survival Evolved to our library. The title developed by Studio Wildcard It gained a lot of popularity at the time and is still implementing improvements and being played quite a lot by users, who are trapped by a survival proposal in a world full of dinosaurs, technologies and secrets.

Finally, from 22 to 29 September We can also get hold of Gloomhaven, a turn-based strategy and role-playing game that will put all our tactical knowledge of battle to the test, having to lead a band of mercenaries through implacable places where the choices we make will be crucial.

