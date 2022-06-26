You can now download this cyberpunk graphic adventure for free for PC and keep it forever

GOG continues to give away games as it celebrates its exciting summer sales.

If you like retro point & click graphic adventures futuristic theme, you’re in luck, because VirtuaVerse may have gone under your radar and now you’re going to be able to enjoy this game with retro aesthetics and ciberpunk the way we like it the most: totally free, thanks to GOG, which hasn’t stopped giving away new games this June.

Download VirtuaVerse free with GOG for a limited time

But don’t get lost, because you have a limited time to be able to claim this video game for free and the period ends at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on next Monday June 27although once claimed, it will be added to your library on the CD Projekt platform and it will be yours forever.

Theta Division and Blood Music describe the VirtuaVerse as an old school graphic adventure set in the not-too-distant future that “tells stories of technomancers, augmented reality graffiti artists, hacker gangs, crypto-shaman tribes, digital archaeology, epic cyber wars, and virtual sex.”

We will accompany Nathan for a subjugated society that “has migrated to a permanent integrated reality connected to a single neutral network that continuously optimizes the experience of each individual processing their personal data, an artificial intelligence that has prevailed over the rest and over governments, and from which our protagonist will seek to escape making a living as modified hardware smuggler and pirated software. If you are going to go through GOG, remember that you can also find great video games for less than 10 euros among its summer offers.

