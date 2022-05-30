You can now feel like Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick with the new content of Ace Combat 7

The premiere of the film has brought new paid content to the game, with planes, emblems, background music and nicknames.

If you grew up singing Take My Breath Away and the first sunglasses you bought were Ray-Ban Aviator 3025, you should start taking care of yourself because you are no longer a child, but probably this week you have felt like one when you were in the movie theater living Tom Cruise’s return to the airplane cabin and Top Gun: Maverick.

In video games, Ace Combat has managed to become another aviation icon and to celebrate the premiere of Tom Cruise’s new movie, Project Aces announced last month that it was preparing a DLC in collaboration with the iconic film franchise. Bandai Namco has already released the new content, along with new editions of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The new paid DLC includes six planes (including the original ones), emblems, background music and nicknames:

6 playable planes :

F-14A Tomcat

F-14A Tomcat | Top Gun: Maverick

F/A-18E Super Hornet

F/A-18E Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverick

5th Gen Fighter | Top Gun: Maverick

DarkStar

: 10 badges



38 aspects



12 nicknames



2 new songs for multiplayer missions



The publisher has also released two new packs on digital stores to commemorate the release of the film and the collaboration with Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Ace Combat 7 Edition: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick – Contains the main game and the Top Gun: Maverick set.



– Contains the main game and the Top Gun: Maverick set. Definitive edition of Ace Combat 7: Unknown Skies – Top Gun: Maverick– Contains the main game, the Top Gun: Maverick set, and the Season Pass, which includes three planes and three missions.

If you haven’t played Project Aces war and air show yet, remember that in 3D Games you have our analysis of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown available.

More about: Top Gun Maverick, Tom Cruise and Ace Combat 7.