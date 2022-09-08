You can now generate images with AI for free with Stable Diffusion 1.5: the tool now has more precision

Although DALL-E 2 gave a lot to talk about with its impressive way of generating images through AI, for a while now users can also enjoy Stable Diffusion, a completely free AI imaging tool y open-source.

Now, after working for a while, its managers announce that version 1.5 of Stable Diffusion is now available to everyone for freeso users will have the ability to generate slightly more accurate images than in the previous version.

A better trained and more precise AI than before

Perhaps the way in which Stable Diffusion became popular was not the right one. And it is that in previous versions, it allowed deep fakes of celebrities, including nudism and other issues. However, from Stability AI they corrected this. In fact, if we run the tool locally and try to generate an ‘inappropriate’ image, the AI will return us a fabulous image of Rick Astley.



On the left, Stable Diffusion 1.4. On the right, the same description and seed but with version 1.5

In the test that we have been able to do with both versions, we have been able to verify that the environment fits the object a little better or main element of the generation. In addition, Stable Diffusion works somewhat better with faces, correcting blurred faces better.

Great news – v1.5 of Stable Diffusion is available for anyone to try out in DreamStudio! 🥳 Simply go to https://t.co/gE7edwYI3R The model used is now a new option on the website (see second picture). Full model release of v1.5 is coming soon shortly. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4MfJiWUXSZ — Stable Diffusion 🎨 – News, Art, Updates (@StableDiffusion) September 6, 2022

Version 1.5 of this model can now be tested by everyone from the DreamStudio website, although those who have downloaded the model to run it locally will still have to wait a few days.

As mentioned, in version 1.5 the generation should be somewhat more accurate than before. This is due to the model has been trained for the longest time and it also has improved parameters.

While we are generating an image, we can select which version to run and thus compare the effectiveness of both. By default, DreamStudio shows us version 1.5, although if we wish, we can go back to 1.4 just by modifying the option in the menu on the right side of the tool.