You can now make an appointment to make the 2021 Income Tax return by phone: deadlines and how to request it online

At Genbeta we have recently counted multiple procedures on Income 2021. From April 6, 2022, anyone who wishes can get their draft online. However, the Tax Agency also offers the Plan We Call You. With it, you can make the 2021 Income Tax return by phoneIf you prefer.

For many, renting online will be easy, but given the high number of people who may not know how to do it, we are going to tell you how to request an appointment online to do the 2021 Income by phone. Before continuing, you should know that this telephone service can be requested from May 3 to June 29. Appointments can be canceled 24 hours before they take place.





How to make an appointment online





You have three methods to request an appointment: by phone, by calling 915357326, 901121224, 915530071 or 901223344, by the Android app, or by the iOS app.

To do it from the browser and without installing anything else, You must go to the appointment website of the Tax Agency, accessible from sede.agenciatributaria.gob.es/Sede/cita-previa/cita-previa-renta.html. Once we are in it, we will need to identify ourselves with NIF/NIE or electronic DNI, [email protected] PIN, electronic certificate or reference number. The Tax Agency will give you the option to choose the day and time that suits you best, within the established deadlines. These are the procedures to obtain everything you need to identify yourself:

When the day of the call arrives, the first thing you will need is to identify yourself by phone. You will not be able to use your DNI, but you will be able to use the mobile you used to register with [email protected] PIN. The alternative is to use a website to obtain a necessary reference number.

For the process itself, yes you will need the DNI, and a photocopy of the DNI of the people you have in the declaration, the IBAN number where it will be entered if it is to be returned or where it will be charged if it is to be paid, as well as the cadastral reference of the houses where you reside as owner or rented. Finally, it is convenient to have supporting documents or documents that may give rise to tax deductions or benefits.