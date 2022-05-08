You can now play Hard West 2 for free on PC: the cowboy game releases trailer and launches open beta

The turn-based strategy adventure sets its action in a Wild West with supernatural forces.

Good Shepherd Entertainment y Ice Code Games celebrate the launch this weekend with a new gameplay trailer, and until this coming June 5from the open beta of Hard West 2 on Steam, allowing PC gamers to discover the sequel to the turn-based strategy video game played by more than half a million players since its release nearly seven years ago now.

This trial version offers a small part of the game’s campaign and introduces players to some of the special abilities they will acquire on their journey through the dark heart of the West. But if you don’t have time to download the beta, you might want to take a look at the 160-second gameplay trailer for the western, where you can see some of the production’s strengths.

In Hard West 2, players must lead a group of strange outlaws and chase the Devil through a land corrupted by darknessfighting against both living and undead forces, in a proposal that doubles its bet in every way compared to what was seen in the previous video game with a more aggressive approach to combat and strategy thanks to the new exclusive Bravado status.

If you want to know more, the companions of Extra Life have been able to try Hard West 2. It is not the only western that has been in the news these months, also in March we had the launch of Weird West, an RPG from the author of Dishonored that allows you to do just about anything available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. All this without forgetting the great Red Dead Redemption 2, which turns three and a half years in stores.

