You can now play Stadia from LG Smart TV: yes, only in the latest models of the manufacturer

The streaming service leaves the Google ecosystem once again in search of more users for its offer.

As announced earlier this year, the LG Smart TV are already compatible with the Stadia cloud video game service. Of course, in order to run your application you will need a screen with WebOS 5.0 The WebOS 6.0, available in 2020 and 2021 manufacturer models.

“Offering Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment to our most gamer users,” said Lee Sang-woo of the manufacturer in January.Stadia is changing the way people access their favorite games and, for this reason, we have supported this platform from the beginning, offering compatibility with webOS “.

Engadget Smart Home explains that the application is available in a dozen countries, including Spain. To access it, simply visit the app store of our compatible Smart TV and search for Stadia in it. It will support the streaming of the games directly to the TV in resolutions up to 4K with 60 fps and HDR10 as well as 5.1 channel surround sound, as long as we have a subscription to the Pro version, with a monthly fee of 9.95 euros.

With this landing of Stadia in one of the largest manufacturers of smart TVs in the world, Google continues its expansion allowing to enjoy great video games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Control: Ultimate Edition, Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil 8: Village in the largest possible number of devices, mobiles and smart TV included.

