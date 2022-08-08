You can now play the demo of Fallout: London, the ambitious fan expansion that brings new characters and weapons

The mod can be downloaded and includes everything developed so far.

It is undeniable today that modder community extends shelf life of the games, giving them great added value. This is the case of Fallout: Londonan ambitious fan expansion for Fallout 4 that will arrive in 2023 and that until very recently has already been premiered a demo to take a first look at everything it can offer us.

the demo already it is downloadable through Nexusmods in the form of a mod including everything that has been developed so far. For now you will be able to play a mission and trade with the new trader, Nick the Fence, all the equipment that is available, that is, multiple weapons and armor.

According to The Gamer, the mod has 14 armor sets and 13 weapons. To delve deeper into them, on the official website of Fallout London you can appreciate more thoroughly the weapons and their characteristics. In addition, all these objects will bring with them a series of accessories for use on the workbench.

It’s DLC will arrive complete in 2023still without a specific date, but promises to further expand the Fallout 4 experience. developers from Fallout: London have done such a good job with this expansion that even Bethesda has offered jobs to two of them, one has accepted while the other has rejected his dream job for working on this mod for the community.

More about: Fallout London, Fallout 4 and Expansion.