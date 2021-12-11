You can now play the Matrix Awakens on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S: live the Unreal Engine 5 experience

Keanu Reeves himself appeared at The Game Awards 2021 to make the announcement.

Leaked just a few days ago, The Matrix Awakens had a short segment during The Game Awards 2021, where the actor Keanu Reeves announced that we can now enjoy this experience, which uses the Unreal Engine 5, on the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The demo includes an open world that we can freely explore“This tech demo demonstrates the power and potential that Unreal Engine 5 offers to all creators and teams, “read the words posted on The Matrix Awakens official site.” We thank the people and talented studios that have made this possible. “

If you did not download the demo in advance a few days ago, you can do it right now for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, enjoying it on your own television. “Explore the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5,” they insist.

Although it is not a complete game, The Matrix Awakens offers a third-person shooter experience through a car chase sequence. The city is populated with ‘Metahumanos’, ‘new generation’ video game characters. Furthermore, the demo also comes with a open world that we can explore freely.

