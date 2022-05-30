You can now preload Diablo Immortal: release time, servers and details for the RPG

There are a few days left to play the new installment of the Blizzard saga for free, which comes to PC and iOS and Android devices.

Although Diablo Immortal was born as a game aimed at mobile devices, Blizzard confirmed its arrival on PC last April, along with a new trailer. The moment of the premiere is approaching and the company has shared its global launch schedule: in Spain we will be able to play the next June 2 from 19:00, peninsular time.

The game will be released on PC in version open beta and you can now download the preload from the Blizzard website and thus have everything ready for launch time. To play on PC, you will need to have the Blizzard desktop app downloaded and installed, as well as be registered on Battle.net.

On iOS and Android devices you will be able to download the game from Google Play or the App Store from the moment it is released, although if you pre-register, the game will start downloading as soon as it is available. The Spanish servers will be Zatham and Faraand Spanish speakers in Latin America: Mephisto, Rathma, Navair, Bul-Kathos, Viz-jaq’taar and Viz-Jun.

If you plan to play Diablo Immortal on both PC and mobile devices, you will have cross progressionthough you’ll need a Battle.net account both times: “You can play as a guest on a mobile device and log in later, or create a Battle.net account to carry over to PC.”

System Requirements

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64 bits)



Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64 bits) Processor: Intel Core i3 o AMD FX-8100



Intel Core i3 o AMD FX-8100 Memory: 4 GB of RAM



4 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850 o Intel HD Graphics 530



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850 o Intel HD Graphics 530 Minimum Resolution: 1920 x 1080p



Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64 bits)



Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64 bits) Processor: Intel Core i5 o AMD Ryzen 5



Intel Core i5 o AMD Ryzen 5 Memory: 8 GB of RAM



8 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 o AMD Radeon RX 470



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 o AMD Radeon RX 470 Minimum resolution: 1920 x 1080p



More about: Diablo Immortal, RPG and Blizzard.