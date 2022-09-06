You can now read the official Elden Ring manga for free… which is a comedy

A published elden ring official sleevewith characters like Melina, Radahn and Malenia, but instead of following a deep and dark story like the one in the game, the comic is actually a comedy.

As PC Gamer reports, the manga is freely available digitally in 12 languages ​​and is published by Kadokawa, FromSoftware’s parent company. Follow Asea, a hapless Lightless One (the starting character of the Elden Ring) as she navigates the weird and wonderful world of the Midlands.

although now there are only two chapters available, the manga will evolve over time with new episodes being released on the fourth and nineteenth days of every month. It is written by Nikiichi Tobita, the artist behind another comedy manga called A Cursed Sword’s Daily Life, but follows the same story and plot lines established by FromSoftware.

“Aseo, a poor unfortunate Sinluz, finds himself expelled in Necrolimbo, naked, without money, without hope and without a maid.“says the official plot synopsis.”His only hope in his harsh and unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina..”

“A cast of colorful characters awaits Toilet along the way: Patches the Unleashed, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Margit the Omen, Godrick the Grafted and, of course, Ranni the Witch. With little more than a loincloth between Aseo and certain death, she heads to the first stop in her search for him: Stormshroud’s castle. Will he make it there, or will his journey end before it begins?“

Elden Ring has become a cultural phenomenon since its release in February, and players have found a ton of different ways to interact with the game. It has been played with a Fisher Price toy controller, with the Nintendo Switch Ring Fit controller, and even created a virtual reality version of the game.