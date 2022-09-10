You can now reserve iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro so you don’t run out of it

The new Apple mobiles increase in power to get more out of video games.

Just a few days after presenting the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the new terminals can already be pre-purchased. Apple so you can enjoy them from the day of their launch, September 16, in all available models and colors. Its price? Not without controversy due to the difference with the US market, it ranges between 1,009 and 1,399 for the iPhone 14, to 1,319 for the most basic model of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The new Apple phones arrive with various color options (different between models), in addition to the greater or lesser memory capacity according to the consumer’s choice. In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, for example, you can even opt for 1TB of memory, with a price of 1,969.

Our colleagues at Applesfera have already had the opportunity to test the new Apple terminals, as they tell us in these first impressions with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, with abundant details about their new functions, design and other unique characteristics of these models. If you are interested in getting a new one, then we leave you with several reservation options.

Where to buy the new iPhone 14

