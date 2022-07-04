You can now sign up for the closed beta of Age of Water, a post-apocalyptic MMO above the ocean

Gaijin inCubator and Three Whales Studio’s adventure will begin this summer with a beta whose participants will be limited.

Gaijin inCubator y Three Whales Studio advertise the closed beta of his new game, called Age of Water. It is a post-apocalyptic MMO whose adventures will be on the seas. There will be a closed beta available in which any user can request it now on its official website, but it will be limited in terms of units. the chosen players they will receive an email with a link to download the game and install it.

In this title, the inhabitants live on the roofs of buildings that are built on water. Users will have the freedom to go where they want, so much so that, with their boats or boats they will be able to visit new settlements, or even recruit new cabin boys for your crew. The game will have various weapons and equipment, which can be traded.

If you are lucky enough to be chosen, you will be able to face other pirates, and also other players. will it be possible destroy or capture enemy settlements, causing them to be yours forever. Teamwork is important because the boats have more than one seat. For example, while one commands, the rest can be mounted on the machine guns.

In Age of Water you can create your own naval basewhich will be protected from possible attacks from other users. safe zones They will allow players to interact with each other by forming possible alliances, exchanging teams, etc. Out of them, the will of the survivors will be the one that decides if there is a fierce battle or a peaceful trip over the immense ocean.

More about: Age of Water and Gaijin inCubator.