You can now try Live A Live for free on Switch, the remake of the SNES RPG that never left Japan

Square Enix has published a demo on the eShop that allows you to try three of the eight periods of the game.

There’s less left to play Live A Live, the SNES RPG that never left Japan and is now back Square Enix through a remake. The game was shown again in the Nintendo Direct Mini published yesterday afternoon, weeks before its release on Switch next. July 22.

Launches July 22 on SwitchTo whet the appetite, the Japanese company has published a free demo in the eShop where we can play for the first time the title that boasts HD-2D graphics. Of the eight that the final version has, they let us try three time periods: Imperial China, the twilight of the Edo period in Japan and the distant future.

all the progress made will be saved for the final version if we decide to get hold of it but, if we want to see more about Live A Live, a 40 minute playable demo video broadcast on a Treehouse Live is available. We leave you the full video below so you can take a look:

After the announcement of the return of Live A Live last February, Square Enix has assured that does not rule out doing something similar with other sagas. The company could recover other classics with the particular art style of this remake, which has gained popularity among JRPGs lately.

