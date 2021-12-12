You can now try Loot River for free, the original combination of roguelike action with Tetris-style puzzles

Straka Studio’s curious proposal launches a demo and announces its arrival on Xbox Game Pass in a new trailer.

Roguelike is undoubtedly one of the fashionable genres, with proposals as essential as Hades, the indie scene has been especially well nourished by these titles, which have managed to create a loyal community around their tough procedural challenges. But there are studies that are trying to go further with original mechanics that give a twist to what is usually seen.

It is the case of Loot River, a curious roguelike that links the visceral action in procedural dungeon exploration, with the classic piece puzzles to the purest tetris style. A daring combination for a game that was unveiled at the ID @ Xbox Showcase in March for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC.

The studio has now released a new trailer in a teaser trailer featuring some Animated scenes in gorgeous pixel art, with our character, dressed in a plague doctor mask, fighting his way through hordes of enemies and imposing bosses, while solving puzzles with pieces to continue advancing through the dungeon.

Combine the dark fantasy of Dark Souls with the puzzles of TetrisThe video ends with the announcement of your demo, now available for download on both Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Although the full game will generate its dungeons procedurally, the studio has explained that this demo is restricted to a single dungeon where we will be able to test the combat system and the island movement mechanics that make Loot River unique. Its developers describe it as “a combination of the tense, real-time fighting style and dark fantasy of Dark Souls with Tetris space puzzles“. Loot River prepares its launch for next year and has confirmed that it also coming to Game Pass, both on Xbox and PC.

More about: Loot River, Roguelike and Puzzles.