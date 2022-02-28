You can now try Relayer, the tactical mecha battle RPG for PS4 and PS5 for free

Kadokawa Games presents its post-launch roadmap for the game, which will hit the market in less than a month.

If you are one of those who like to ride gunplas and complained that Shinji did not want to pilot the Eva, this game probably caught your attention. Kadokawa Games is preparing the launch of a new tactical RPG for PS4 and PS5, which promises to delight fans of the giant robot battles more Japanese.

The demo goes up to Episode 7 of the storyRelayer is coming to consoles PlayStation next March 24 and it will do so with a simultaneous world premiere and translated into different languages, among which is the español. But so that we can get rid of doubts about what your proposal is like TRPGfrom Clouded Leopard Entertainment have made available to players a free demo on both consoles and is available now on the PlayStation store.

About this test, Gematsu has shared the information published by its publisher, where we are confirmed that will include the main story until Episode 7, 12 battle phases, in addition to the Star Cube, where we will develop our characters, the store and the ship menu. We have also learned that all data saved in the demo can be transferred to the full version by starting the game from Chapter 8

The data from the demo can be used in the full versionWe will also be able to use the save data from the PS4 demo to use in the full version of PS5, although the trophies will not be available in this test and the maximum unit level that we can reach is 30. Kadokawa Games has published its Roadmap for Relayer, which doesn’t seem to end with its release.

Starting in April 2022, the team will add a new ‘Modification System’, which will arrive for free, while the “Spin-Off Stories” DLC will be paid. In the following months until July, there will be several new mechas that Kadokawa Games will bring us in the form of paid DLC. If you are fans of mecha battles and TRPGs, do not lose sight of Vanillaware’s latest work, the excellent 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim.

