You can now try Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin for free: the RPG announces a demo in the State of Play

The action RPG from Team Ninja and Square Enix prepares us for its imminent launch on March 18

Square Enix’s popular role-playing saga prepares the return of one of its classic installments in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, and it does so with all the action that Team Ninja has accustomed us to. The State of Play has left us a new gameplay trailer where we have been able to see our protagonists immersed in their battle against Chaos.

The game will be available next week, on March 18, but if you want to try it out, Square Enix has announced a demo for the RPG, which is already available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This demo will allow us to play the first three stages from the beginning of the game to Western Keep.

We will also be able to play the multiplayer mode and as in the case of Babylon’s Fall, we will be able to preserve our progress by transferring the saved data to the main game in case we end up buying it. From Team Ninja they are aware of the difficulty that some of their latest adventures present.

However, do not expect Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin such a demanding title. The action RPG will have different difficulty modes with which to adapt to the level of challenge that each player is looking for.

