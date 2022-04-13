You can now try Ubisoft+ for free: unlimited access to more than 100 games on PC for a week

The Ubisoft+ service, the studio’s subscription that includes unlimited access to more than 100 titles on PC for all its users, can now be tried for free for seven days. The promotion is available from now and until May 11, 2022.

It is a good way to test if the subscription is worth it for you without having to pay anything. Normally Ubisoft + costs 14.99 euros per month if you contract the version with access only to PC games. The “Multi Access” version (PC and the cloud with Stadia) is priced at 17.99 euros per month.





Access to Ubisoft releases from day one





The advantage of Ubisoft + is that it offers access from the first day to all the video games that they launch. This already includes triple A games like Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Extraction or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including expansions, season passes and possible rewards.

Basically, for less than what the latest expansion for Assassin’s Creeh Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok would cost you, you could pay for a month of Ubisoft+ and finish the content. Or, if you give yourself a marathon with this offer, it could be free if you finish it in a week.

The important thing to note is that You will only be able to enjoy the offer if you are subscribing to the service for the first timeif you have already used it before in any way, you will not be able to claim these seven free days.

The other thing to keep in mind is that by default the automatic renewal of the service is activatedso if you forget to deactivate it or cancel your subscription at the end of the seven days, you will be charged the corresponding rate of the first month.