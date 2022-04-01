You can now view your Google Meet meetings in a mini-player while navigating through different Chrome tabs and windows

Now that Gmail has released a new design for all users, precisely to give more prominence to the rest of Google Workspace tools that the company wants us to use for collaborative workthey have also released a number of new features for these.

One of the most interesting is that Google Meet has received a new picture-in-picture mode in Chromethat is, the option to watch the video conferences in a floating mini-player in the same style as YouTube.

Everything new from Google Workspace and its “hybrid meetings”





Google says that much of the motivation behind these new features is that it is now “essential to be able to see and hear each other during collaboration time“. Basically, at Google they think it’s useful that we can work at the same time that we have a video conference.

Among the new features is the aforementioned PiP mode “to help presenters see their audience while navigating through different tabs and windows.” Another click on picture-in-picture quickly returns to the full Meet session.



Google Meet meetings integrated into Google Docs

In addition to this from April will be added new integrated reactions in Meet to “allow visual expression through icons”, it’s very much in the style of Slack reactions, although they will appear on the thumbnail of the participant’s video as the ‘likes’ in the Live from Instagram.

To all that added to the upcoming Meet integration directly within Google Docs, Sheets, and Slidesis what the company has called “Hybrid Meetings”.

Users will be able to quickly start a meeting and bring it into a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to display relevant content to all participants. In this way, all meeting attendees can collaborate in real time while having a conversation. And all this from the same tab.





Another of the plans for before the end of the year is the Meet integration with YouTube. This means meeting hosts will soon be able to stream meetings directly to YouTube from the meeting activities tab.

Google has also promised that in May they will implement optional encryption on the client side in Google Meetand later this year they plan to offer end-to-end encryption at all meetings.