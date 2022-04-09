You can now watch more than 300 movies online for free along with dozens of series on RTVE Play: the Spanish platform continues to improve

A little over two years ago, in full confinement, RTVE presented the ‘Somos cine’ platform, which you can access here. Since then it has evolved a lot, both in quantity (multiplying the number of titles by five) and in quality. At that time, the public platform was talking about a website where you could watch Spanish movies for free, promising to gradually expand the introductory offer, which It already had more than 60 Spanish films and some non-Spanish-speaking ones, such as ‘La vida de Adele’.

Two years later, having seen dramatic improvement in its first year, we are still using it, and the platform has improved in all on the web. In applications for Smart TV and devices such as Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which is where content can be consumed more comfortably due to screen size and focus, the cinema section is still a bit hidden. It is rare that it is not announced directly, but it is, it is.





From 60 to more than 300 movies to watch for free





At its launch, Somos Cine was a platform that we relatively praised for the numbers in its catalog. Although 60 movies were few compared to any payment platform, especially if we compare the 3,500 titles that FlixOlé has, many of them national, to be something free it was very good. And although you had to dive into something, it was possible to find recently released movies.

Now, Just evaluating the number of films available, we find more than 300. Officially they do not give a counter on the web, but on their blog they do boast of more than 300, and we have counted “by hand” the links with a Chrome extension, and the counts came out. What they are doing with series is not negligible either, with titles like ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Sherlock’, ‘House of Cards’ (the British one), ‘Sherlock’, ‘The Collapse’, etc.

At the platform level, the web is getting better. Last year there was no search engine as such. Although the order is still a bit chaotic, it is now much easier to find the content we are looking for, although we still have to waste time searching between sections. In the application for Fire TV it is not very obvious to find the section of cie or series. Only in the most archaic section of the web do we see a search engine, as there is for everything that RTVE has.

In the last year, the quality has improved a lot in apps like the Fire TV Stick, where the resolution now goes up to 720p. Before it was sub-HD

Even so, there is good news beyond the growth of the catalog. If last year we talked about the image quality being lower than that seen on other platforms, and that “don’t look a gift horse in the mouth”, now it continues, but on the web it already offers a choice between resolutions and content it looks less pixelated than before. In the Smart TV and Fire TV apps there is no resolution selector, but we can confirm that it now reaches HD Ready. Let’s see if in 2023 we can talk about Full HD.

Before, we recommended connecting the laptop to the TV because the web had better quality than the applications, but today they have caught up and you can use RTVE Play without problems on the device you have.



These are the qualities that the RTVE Play application on Android allows to reproduce.

The most watched in Somos Cine, according to the platform





Somos Cine publishes a list with the 10 most viewed films. This month, the most popular have been these: